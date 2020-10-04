On Tape: Sushant's Cook Neeraj Claims 'Rhea & Showik Consumed Drugs'; Cites Miranda's Role

In a sensational development in Republic Media Network's fight for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's house help Neeraj Singh has, without mincing words, confessed that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty would take drugs. Singh gave an eye-witness testimony that Rhea and Showik would consume 'ganja' often and that he has disclosed the truth to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also revealed that Rhea would send Showik and Sushant's staff manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs.

Neeraj Singh said, "Yes. Rhea and Showik would only take 'ganja'. Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty would procure drugs on Rhea's behest. Showik would purchase once-in-a-while, but Miranda would buy regularly."

Singh's claims have busted Rhea Chakraborty's statement to the investigation agencies where she denied consuming drugs by pinning it on alleged forced confession that she was made to give by authorities. The fact that she would not only consume but also purchase drugs for herself and the late actor invalidates Rhea Chakraborty's 'victim card'. Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and many others are currently placed under arrest for their involvement in drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty has levelled many allegations against Sushant's family members in her defense before Bombay High Court including a complaint against Sushant's sister for administering medicines to him. The sensational revelation made by Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh, who was one of the staff members present in the house on the day Sushant died, contradict and smash all stories and allegations planted by Rhea through her lawyer Adv. Satish Maneshinde in her legal affidavits so far.

Arnab Goswami's announcement in Sushant Case

Moreover, on Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a massive announcement wherein he promised that a final truth in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will be revealed simultaneously on Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic World at 10 AM on Monday. It will be a rude wake-up call to those celebrating the 'unofficial leaks' by medical agencies that have come out in recent days.

