On Tape: Sushant's Cook Neeraj Tracked Down, Divulges He's In Delhi Before CBI 'round 2'

In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic Media Network has tracked down the late actor's cook Neeraj Singh who is in Delhi. Sources have informed that Neeraj is in Central Bureau of Investigation's net (CBI) and his movements are being monitored around the clock. Sources informed that along with Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj could also soon record his statement under Section 164 and may turn witness.

In a phone conversation with Republic Media Network's Anuj Kumar, after while initially being evasive, Neeraj confirmed that he is at his residence in Delhi. Neeraj is one of the persons who was present in Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment where the actor was found dead on June 14. Earlier, sources had revealed that Neeraj has changed his phone number after he was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also sought their permission before leaving Mumbai.

In August, Neeraj had spoken exclusively to Republic TV and shared an account of the incident and claimed that the late actor's health had changed in the months before his death.

Neeraj's last meeting with Sushant

"I am working with him for 1.5 years. On the day of the incident, I was at home. We were four people in the house and sir was there. I was cleaning outside the gate. Sir came to me and asked me to give him a glass of cold water. He also asked me if everything was fine, so he smiled at me and went back. This was my last meeting with him on June 14, at around 8-8.15 am in the morning," said Neeraj Singh.

While the cook said that he did not feel anything was out of the ordinary, he confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty had been administering some medicines to SSR after which the late actor's attitude had changed causing him to sleep for the most part of the day.

Earlier, Republic had spoken to Neeraj's uncle who had confirmed that he was in Delhi. Further, Neeraj's uncle Raju also claimed that it was Keshav who gave Sushant Singh Rajput juice on June 14 before the actor allegedly locked his door up, shortly before his death. Sources had revealed that 'Neeraj is now employed by a Bollywood actor close to prime accused Rhea Chakraborty'.

Siddharth Pithani's statement to the CBI

Meanwhile, according to top sources, Siddharth Pithani has been placed under the CBI radar and is being monitored by the authorities. He had been one of the people in the house in Mumbai's Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14. Pithani has been the only one to give details of the arrival of ‘outsiders’ at the residence, on June 13, a day allegedly before the unfortunate event occurred.

The development came amid input that the CBI could re-examine suspects like Pithani including producer Sandip Ssingh after the AIIMS medico-legal was handed to it. Pithani in his statement to the CBI had claimed that Sushant had fainted upon hearing the news of Disha Salian’s death, a week before his death. After gaining consciousness, he stated ‘I will be killed’ and sought protection. With live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also leaving the house with Sushant’s laptop and other devices, Sushant had been worried, Pithani told in his statement to CBI, as per sources.

