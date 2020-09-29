Sushant Rajput's Staff Member Keshav Tracked Down, Employed By Sara Ali Khan Now

Sushant's domestic help, Keshav, who was one of the 5 persons present on June 14 in the late actor's Bandra apartment, was tracked by Republic TV on Tuesday. When the reporter reached Sara Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai, the guard confirmed that Keshav works there, as heard on the sting.

When the reporter spoke to Keshav from the guard's intercom phone and questioned him about Sushant's death, Keshav said, "Leave me now. The matter is over for me." Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh's Uncle in another sting confirmed that Keshav is now employed by Sara Ali Khan. Neeraj was also one of the witnesses present at Sushant's apartment on the day of death.

Neeraj's Uncle on tape was heard, "He has gone to Goa, he works at Sara Ali Khan's place. He is also a cook. When Ma'am called him, he went. He is in Mumbai now, it has been 2 days since they are back from Goa." Neeraj's uncle also claimed that 'Keshav gave the juice to Sushant on June 14 morning'.

Sources suggest that Keshav and Neeraj could be called by the CBI for interrogation again as the probe enters its second leg.

The forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The CBI is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the AIIMS report will help them to conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

'No clean chit to anyone'

According to sources, the AIIMS report will open up the investigation which was 'slowed down' as alleged by Sushant's family. This report will be used in the second leg of the CBI's investigation which the central probing agency will begin soon in Mumbai. As per sources, the report does not rule out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and "no aspect has been ruled out" as of date.

