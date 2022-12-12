On Tape: Weapon-laden Car Runs Over Cop In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

In a shocking incident, a weapon-loaded car in Madhya Pradesh's Indore tried to run over a policeman after breaking the signal. The incident that was caught on tape occurred at the Satya Sai road. The accused has been arrested as of now and police is investigating the matter as weapons were found inside the car. Luckily, the police constable escaped uninjured.

As per the accessed CCTV footage, a policeman could be seen lying on the car's bonnet. The accused car driver reportedly carried the constable for a distance of about four kilometres while he was on his car bonnet. The driver also made multiple unsuccessful attempts to make the constable fall.

Elaborating on the incident, the constable said, "The incident occurred after I asked the car driver to pay the challan for breaking the traffic signal. He asked me to move aside and warned of running the car over me. While I was on the car bonnet, he carried me for around four kilometres from Satya Sai square to Lasudia Police Station."

"Our police team followed him and warned him to stop, but he was not ready to stop his vehicle. Finally, after our team blocked the road, he bumped into the Lasudia Police Station. Following this, a pistol, a revolver and bullets were found on him. A case has been registered against him under IPC Sections 353 and 279," he added.

Accused arrested

Informing about the incident, Subedar Surendra Singh present at the spot stated, "The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter as weapons were found in his car. His name is Keshav Upadhyay and is a resident of Gwalior. In fact, his car was also registered in Gwalior only."

"If he can do this with a police constable, definitely he has a criminal mindset. The presence of weapons in his car is also raising many questions. We have launched an investigation into the matter and will take strict action," he added.

Image: Republic World