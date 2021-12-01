One Held For Rash Driving, Causing Injuries In Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri Area

A man has been arrested for rash driving and causing injuries to two youths after he allegedly hit their motorcycle with his speeding bike in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested and his motorcycle was also seized, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night around 10 pm, when Sahwney along with his cousin Prakash reached P-Block of Mangolpuri on their motorcycle and suddenly hit by another bike which was coming in rash and negligent way from B-Block of the area, the police said.

The injured -- Sunil Sahwney (23) who works as a delivery boy and his cousin Om Prakash (22), both residents of Mangolpuri were admitted to a nearby hospital as they sustained injuries over their legs, the police said.

The offending motorcyclist -- Anil (35), who works at a private firm, also a resident of Mangolpuri has also been arrested, as the victims have noted down the registeration number of his bike which helped the police in nabbing him though he had fled after hitting them, police said.

"We got an information from SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, at Rajpark Police Station in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday regarding a case of accident," said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Based on the victims' complaint, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code, he said.

During investigation of the case, the owner of the offending motorcycle was traced using the registration number but he disclosed that he had sold that motorcycle to accused Anil, he added.

When questioned, Anil confessed to his involvement in the accident at Mangolapuri area, the DCP said.

