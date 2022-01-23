One Held With Heroin In J-K's Kathua

An alleged drug peddler was arrested with six grams of heroin in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Jasbir Singh, was noticed moving in a suspicious manner by a police patrolling party near his village at Chak Drab Khan and was stopped for frisking, a police spokesman said.

Singh was on way to the housing colony and his search led to the recovery of contraband from his possession, he said, adding he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on.

