One Killed By BJP Leader In UP's Ballia Amid Brawl In Meeting; CM Yogi Orders Suspension

A local BJP leader identified Dhirendra Pratap Singh aka Dablu allegedly shot dead a man as a scuffle broke out on Thursday at a meeting attended by the administration and police officials over-allotment of ration shops in a Ballia village. According to police officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), circle officer and all other policemen present at the spot in Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

Main accused flees from the spot

According to sources, Dablu was caught by the police on the spot and a revolver was recovered from him, but after taking advantage of the crowd, he escaped again. DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi case under many sections have been filed against the BJP leader Jai Prakash (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh after the SDM decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh confirmed that Singh heads the BJP's ex-servicemen's unit in Ballia district. "This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter," news agency PTI quoted the BJP legislator as saying.

Police registered an FIR naming four and mentioning 15-20 unnamed people on the basis of a complaint filed by Chandrama, the victim's brother. The meeting was held in a tent, where a large number of people gathered. The administration and police officials were also present there, local residents said.

UP Govt suspends officials present at the spot

A video clip showed a group of people running about in a field in panic as shots are heard. "Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the SDM, CO and all police personnel present at the spot be suspended immediately and strictest action taken against the accused," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in Lucknow.

He said the role of the officers will be investigated and if they are found responsible criminal action will follow. A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the Ballia SP said. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress attacked the ruling BJP as they called the incident an example of "breakdown" of law and order in the state.

बलिया में सत्ताधारी भाजपा के एक नेता के, एसडीएम और सीओ के सामने खुलेआम, एक युवक की हत्या कर फ़रार हो जाने से उप्र में क़ानून व्यवस्था का सच सामने आ गया है.



अब देखें क्या एनकाउंटरवाली सरकार अपने लोगों की गाड़ी भी पलटाती है या नहीं. #नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 16, 2020

यू.पी. में बलिया की हुई घटना अति-चिन्ताजनक तथा अभी भी महिलाओं व बच्चियों पर आयेदिन हो रहे उत्पीड़न आदि से यह स्पष्ट हो जाता है कि यहाँ कानून-व्यवस्था काफी दम तोड़ चुकी है। सरकार इस ओर ध्यान दे तो यह बेेहतर होगा। बी.एस.पी. की यह सलाह। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 16, 2020

