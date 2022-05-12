One more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the last month Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul and he was arrested from the national capital, an official said.

With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. PTI NIT ANB ANB

