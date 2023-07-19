Online RTI Portal For Madhya Pradesh HC, District Courts Inaugurated

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath on Tuesday inaugurated an online RTI portal for the HC and district courts which will allow citizens to file online applications and get the desired information within stipulated time.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has become the first in the country to develop an integrated cloud-based online RTI portal with end-to-end paperless mode for district courts and the same is integrated with the HC database, said a press release.

The online RTI (Right to Information) portal is a gateway for citizens to file online applications and get the desired information within the timeframe as prescribed in rules, it said.

The portal is interlinked with cyber treasury for making all types of online transactions.

The portal software will make the staff accountable, who are involved in preparation of the requisite information required by the applicant in their respective establishment, said the release.

This software enables state public information officers and staff concerned to monitor each and every activity from filing of application to its disposal. This facility is available on a single click on e-RTI tab of the HC's official website, it added.