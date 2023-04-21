Order Transferring Probe To CBI Can’t Be Passed Just Because Litigant Feels Unfairly Prejudiced: HC

The Delhi High Court has said the transfer of investigation from one agency to another is a serious affair and an order for shifting a probe from police to CBI cannot be passed merely because the litigant feels unfairly prejudiced as the decision was not in her favour.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said he was satisfied with the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police in the sexual harassment case in which the charge sheet has already been filed and added the authorities concerned have dealt with each and every allegation of the petitioner woman in a fair and just manner.

The high court dismissed the woman’s plea seeking transfer of further investigation in the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI and said nothing was placed on record that has shaken its conscience with respect to the investigation conducted by the city police.

“An order for transferring investigation to CBI cannot be passed merely because the litigant feels she is being unfairly prejudiced as the decision is not in her favour,” the high court said, adding no negligence or dereliction of duty on the part of any police officer has come on record.

The order came on a petition by a woman, a former employee of a private company, leveling sexual harassment allegations against a senior officer of the firm.

She sought transfer of the investigation from the police to CBI, claiming the city police authorities did not make efforts to probe the matter fairly and that there were major loopholes in the investigation.