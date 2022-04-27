Orissa HC advances hearing on Puri corridor project by a week

Cuttack, Apr 27 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Wednesday advanced the date for hearing of the case relating to the heritage corridor project around the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri to May 9.

The hearing of the petition that sought the intervention of the court claiming that the work on the project is affecting the health of the temple was adjourned last week and was scheduled for May 16.

An order passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik passed the order during the day after the petitioner’s advocate made an urgent mention and submitted some more documents in support of his argument.

“List (this matter) on May 9 along with all the connected matters. The next date of May 16 in this and connected petitions is cancelled”, the order said.

The High Court once again directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a joint visit along with officials of the State government to the site and file its affidavit at least two days before May 9.

Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) for the Union of India P K Parhi informed the Court that he will communicate the order to the ASI by Wednesday itself.

Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri, had approached the High Court seeking its intervention in the construction of public amenities that would come up within 75 metre radius of the temple.

The petitioner contended it was illegal as it violated the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which prohibited new construction within 100 metre of a protected monument.

The constructions included a cloak room, mini cloak room, sevayat room, toilets for men, women, and servitors, a shelter pavilion, and a pavement area.

“To an RTI query, ASI on April 25 has categorically stated that no permission has been accorded to the Puri Project”, the petitioner told the Court through his advocate.

Earlier, the Odisha Advocate General A K Parija on behalf of the state government, and Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had stated that the National Monument Authority (NMA) had issued a no-objection certificate for the work. PTI COR AAM MM MM

