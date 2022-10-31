Orissa HC Rejects Petition Of Ex-Advocate General Linked To 'Artha Tatva Scam'

The Orissa High Court has rejected the revision petition submitted by the state's former Advocate General Ashok Mohanty. The petitioner had challenged a Trial Court Order which dismissed his discharge petition in relation to the alleged ponzi scam by the Artha Tatwa group of companies.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Sarthak Nayak, has levelled allegations against Mohanty under sections 120-B, 409, 468 and 471 of the IPC. In the order, the Single Judge Bench headed by Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo ruled that "...on a careful scrutiny, serious deliberations and analysis of the materials on record, it cannot be said that the accusations levelled against the petitioner by the prosecution...are groundless and that there are no sufficient grounds for proceeding against the petitioner for such offences".

Ashok Mohanty vs the Republic of India

Pradeep Sethy, the owner of the Artha Tatwa group, allegedly duped various investors by luring them. He made promises of high interest and incentives for their investment and of allotting them cheap flats and plots under the group's various projects. Mohanty, on the other hand, who served as Orissa's Advocate General between 2009 to 2014, has been named in the case for buying a building from Sethy.

Sethy, according to the Prosecution, purchased a building in Cuttack's Bidanashi area from a former Judge of the Orissa High Court for Rs 1 crore. It is alleged that he collected his money from the investors. It is this building which was later sold to Mohanty for Rs 70 lakh, which means Sethy illegally misappropriated Rs 31 lakh of public money, the Prosecution alleged.

Apart from the aforementioned sections of the IPC, Mohanty was also charge-sheeted under sections 406, 411, 420 read with sections 4,5 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, following which he filed an application under Section 239 for discharge.

The court, however, ruled that the ingredients of an offence under section 420 of the IPC are not attracted against the petitioner since there is no material against the petitioner that cheating on investors by the accused Sethy was done in collaboration with Mohanty. Justice Sahoo went on to dismiss the criminal revision petition and directed the Trial Court to expedite and conclude the trial within one year from the date of framing charges.