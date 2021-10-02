Orissa HC rejects plea against festival guidelines

Cuttack (Odisha), Oct 1 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Friday rejected a plea by the Durga Puja committees of Cuttack against the restrictions imposed by the state government on the observance of festivals.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, also declined to direct the government to provide relief for workers associated with the festivals, saying it was a policy matter.

The court was hearing a writ petition by 20 petitioners, who claimed to be the office-bearers of various puja committees in and around Cuttack city, against the standard operating procedure (SOPs).

The Odisha government had on August 9 issued guidelines for observance of the festivals between August and November, 2021, and imposed restrictions, including limiting the height of idols to be less than four feet, in relation to the Durga Puja.

The plea also sought directions to the state government to frame a scheme or extend financial assistance to workers whose livelihood during the festival has been adversely affected.

The court underlined that it had approved the SOPs in an order last month and, therefore, declined to revisit the issue since the reasons for its decision had been spelt out earlier.

On September 17, it dismissed a separate petition against the decision to restrict the maximum height of Durga idols, observing that the matter cannot be singled out as an "essential" aspect of a tradition without which the festival may not have significance.

Regarding the issue of financial aid, the bench said the restrictions were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected a large number of workers in various trades and avocations since March 2020.

The high court said it was not possible to direct the state government to separately provide relief for workers associated with the festivals.

It added that this was a policy matter of the government and the court is "not expected to issue such directions in the absence of empirical data".

Disposing the writ petition, the court, however, left it open to the petitioners to seek other avenues for "ventilating their grievance" regarding the issue of financial assistance. PTI HMB ACD ACD

