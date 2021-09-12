Over 1 Tonne Of Ganja Worth Rs 1.10 Cr Seized In Nagpur, 2 Held

A consignment of 1.104 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore was seized from a truck in Butibori area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of the driver and cleaner of the vehicle, an official said on Sunday.

The contraband was loaded in Khammam district in Telangana and was likely to be delivered in Punjab, the Nagpur rural police crime branch official said.

"The operation took place on Saturday night. The ganja was concealed in 40 gunny sacks kept between bags containing coffee beans. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered," he said.

