Over 140 Prisoners In Lock-up For Terror Activities Shifted Out From Jammu & Kashmir Jails

In a huge development, over 140 terrorists and hardcore terror associates who were lodged inside several jails of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), have been shifted out from these jails in the Union Territory to other jails in the country.

Notably, the decision to shift over 140 prisoners out of Jammu and Kashmir jails was taken in view of these terrorists using jails as a breeding ground for terror activities. It is pertinent to mention that most of the prisoners were in jails for terror activities and narco terror. These terrorists and hardcore terror associates have been shifted to jails in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

It is significant to mention that the security agencies came to know about twin incidents wherein Pakistani terrorists were running the network of terror from inside the J&K jails, following this, the decision to shift over 140 prisoners was taken. Notably, Mohammad Ali Hassan, a Pakistani terrorist who was lodged in the Jammu jail of the J&K was operating drone dropping nexus from inside the jail. In addition to this, another Pakistani terrorist-- Zia Mustafa who was also lodged in the Jammu jail was running an infiltration module from inside the jail.

Mohd Ali Hassan neutralised in the encounter

On August 18, it was discovered that Mohammad Ali Hussain, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was being held in Jammu jail, had ties with Pakistan's drone conspiracy. The police team and the magistrate teamed up and visited the location along with Hussain. Though no recovery was made at the first location, at the second spot near the international border at the Toph village in the Phallian Mandal area arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered. When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked one of the police officials and snatched a service rifle.

The LeT terrorist, Hussain fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu along with an injured Police police official. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries.