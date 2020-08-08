Over 2,600 Kgs Marijuana Seized By BSF Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Over the last seven months, the Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Forces have managed to seize over 2,600 kgs of marijuana along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Apart from this, a huge amount of other contraband drugs have also been seized.

The porous Indo-Bangladesh border have been a safe transit route for smuggling of drugs and marijuana as much as it is for smuggling of cows from India to Bangladesh. The proximity with the 'Golden Triangle', has not only made the local population exposed to the drug menace but has also made it the expressway of drug and marijuana smuggling.

The Guwahati Frontier of the BSF, which also looks after the operations of the organisation in North Bengal apart from the riverine areas of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam has made remarkable success in terms of seizure. However, it is still just the tip of an iceberg.

The riverine areas of the border, are also known for the cultivation of marijuana. Sharing the details exclusively with Republic Media Network, DIG, PRO of the BSF's Guwahati Frontier said that from time to time operations are also being carried out jointly with the Assam police to destroy marijuana cultivation. "Along with the local police from time to time the BSF have been also destroying marijuana cultivation in the islets of Brahmaputra also called chars," the DIG said.

"Our troops are always alert, particularly in the riverine areas in Assam and the border of North Bengal. The efforts they have put in to thwart cross border crimes have resulted in such huge seizure of contrabands as well as marijuana," he further added crediting his men in uniform along the boder.

It may be mentioned that apart from their continuous efforts against drugs and marijuana the BSF has been also playing a very important role checkmating cattle smuggling through the border. Cattle from India are valued much above the local cattle in Bangladesh, which have resulted in high demand over the last few years.

