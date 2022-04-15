Over 260gm Heroin Recovered In Assam, 1 Held

A suspected drug peddler was arrested, and heroin was recovered from his possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Friday.

The arrest and recovery were made during checking of a bus coming from Manipur in Lahorijan area on Thursday night, they said.

A joint team of police and CRPF personnel had set up a checkpoint in the area based on information about possible transportation of illegal drugs, the police said.

While searching the vehicle, the security team recovered 20 soap cases filled with 267.29 gm of suspected heroin, they said.

A 32-year-old man from Senapati district of Manipur was arrested in this connection, the police added.