Over 26,700 Rape Cases & 27,000 Abductions In 4 Years In Madhya Pradesh, Says MP Home Min

Disclosing a grim situation of the safety of women in Madhya Pradesh, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday disclosed that over 26,000 women were raped in the state during a span of four and a half years. These cases were reported from January 2017 to June 2021. He added, that during the same time frame, 27,827 cases of abduction of minor girls were reported. Not just this, more than 2,663 women were murdered, out of which 37 were murdered after the gang rape.

Replying in the legislative assemble to a question asked by Opposition MLA Jitu Patwari from Congress, Mishra informed that “ as many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after the gang rape and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in Madhya Pradesh during the past four-and-a-half-year. Other than minors, 854 adult women were abducted.”

Of these, “The highest number of 633 cases of murder were registered in 2020. In 2017, 549 such cases were registered, 583 in 2018 and 577 in 2019. From January to June 30 this year, 321 cases of murder of women were registered,” the written reply by Narottam Mishra stated, as reported by PTI.

The Monsoon Session of the MP Assembly began on Monday. Proceedings were adjourned for the day as the Assembly paid tribute to some sitting and former MLAs who died recently and to the victims of the second wave of COVID-19 and the Naxal blast in Dantewada in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The crime against women has become very prevalent in Indian society. Cases of rape, murder, abduction and harassment of women are soaring with every passing day. Currently, India needs a societal reform to make pave a way for women to live life with dignity, without any apprehensions.

24/7 Helpline Number for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had recently launched its 24/7 helpline number for women facing cases of violence and sexual harassment. The digital helpline number was launched on July 27, Tuesday by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani in the presence of Madam Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma.

It is an initiative towards helping women facing violence and sexual harassment. NCW has announced the launch of a 24 hours emergency helpline number for providing emergency and non-emergency services to women facing possible violence. The helpline number will connect the complainants to appropriate officials such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services, etc. Also, the helpline number will be providing information on different women-related government programs.

The number will help to reach out to the women facing violence and harassment in their own homes and provide help from police, psychosocial counselling services, and One-Stop Centres. It will be very helpful for monitoring violence against women, including domestic violence, sexual assault, physical and mental harassment by family, and many more.



