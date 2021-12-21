Over 300 Kgs Of Poppy Seized In Udhampur, 2 Arrested

Two drug peddlers were arrested with over 300 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

On specific information, a police party intercepted a vehicle for checking on highway at Chennai, they said.

During search of the vehicle, 300 kilograms & 350 grams of poppy was recovered from the truck which was kept in the body of the truck hidden along with apple boxes, they said.

The accused driver Mudat Kumar along with Sohan Singh were arrested on the spot, police said, adding their vehicle has also been seized.

