Over 70 arrests made under Arms Act, 69 under Excise Act in 3 Delhi Police districts in November

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Over 70 people were arrested under the Arms Act, 69 under the Excise Act and 14 under the NDPS Act in three districts of the Delhi Police in November, according to official data.

North district has registered 10 cases under the Arms Act and 21 people were held. Six pistols and 12 live cartridges were seized from their possession, the data said.

In North-West district, seven cases were registered and 13 people arrested under the Arms Act.

In North East district, 34 cases under the Arms Act were registered and 37 people arrested. Eleven pistols and 32 live cartridges were seized from those arrested.

A total of 69 people were arrested under the Excise Act in the three Delhi Police districts last month -- 16 in North, 44 in North-West and nine in North-East.

In North district, 14 cases were lodged and over 2,085 bottles of liquor seized under the Excise Act. Forty-two cases were registered and 2,039 bottles of liquor seized under the Excise Act in North-West, while in North-East district, nine cases were lodged and 502 bottles of liquor seized, the data stated.

Three cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in North-East, three people held and over 10.15 kg of narcotics seized, it said.

Nine such cases were lodged and nine people arrested in North-West, it added.

In North district, one case was registered, two people were arrested and a total of 256 grams of heroin seized under the NDPS Act.

Two cases were registered and eight people held under the Gambling Act in North-East district, according to the data.

The national capital is divided into 15 police districts. PTI NIT RC

