Owaisi Car Attack: 'Tried To Kill Him At 3 Rallies' Confesses Attacker Sachin Sharma

In a major breakthrough, sources reported on Saturday, Sachin Sharma, who allegedly shot at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'. Two assailants - Sachin Sharma and Shubham have been arrested by UP police in connection to the attack on Owaisi.

Owaisi attacker confesses

Sharma allegedly said that he had not attacked the Hyderabad MP at three other rallies after seeing large crowds. Sharma has claimed 'I wanted to become a big leader' as his links to BJP have emerged. The other accused - Shubham is being interrogated by Gahziabad police. Both assailants were caught on camera, brandishing guns and shooting at Owaisi's car at Chhajarsi toll plaza in UP's Hapur district.

Responding to the development, Owaisi said, "I request UP CM to please probe properly. Your govt invoked NSA over a cricket match. Give justice in this case too and the UP public will know that you're independent. If this radicalization prevails, it can be converted to terrorism & communalism".

Attack on Owaisi's car

On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

Owaisi claimed that the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. While Centre provided Owaisi Z-security in wake of the incdent, Owaisi rejected it.

Addressing the Parliament, he said, "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it. Make me an 'A' category citizen". He demanded that the assailants be booked under UAPA.

AIMIM UP campaign

AIMIM has tied up with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha forming the 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' to contest on all 403 seats. Owaisi proposed a 2 CM formula if his alliance comes to power - ne from the OBC and one from the Dalit community to represent the people. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister post would be divided into 3 parts with Muslim, OBC and Dalit representatives from each of the three parties. Owaisi had initially joined Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' and held talks with VIP and SBSP, but were left in the lurch after those parties tied up with SP. The 403-seat UP assembly goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.