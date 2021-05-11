Oxygen Concentrator Hoarding Case: Delhi Court Says No Relief To Accused Navneet Kalra

Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday refused to grant any interim relief to Businessman Navneet Kalra who is said to be one of the main accused in the Khan Market racket.

Special Judge Sumit Dass refused to grant any interim relief to Kalra, who is currently wanted in connection with the hoarding of Oxygen concentrators, as he posted the anticipatory bail application for hearing tomorrow before the District Judge for deciding the issue of jurisdiction.

The said issue cropped up as the Public Prosecutor informed the court that the case was registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station, however, the case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. During the hearing, Advocate Vineet Malhotra appearing for Kalra told the court that when the pre-arrest bail was filed (On May 7), the case was with Lodhi Colony later they have transferred it to Crime Branch.

Malhotra also submitted, "What is the hurry for the police to issue a LookOut Circular as if he's an absconder." However, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava kept on stating that the merits can only be addressed after the issue of jurisdiction is sorted.

Arguing on merits, Kalra's counsel said that their client is selling through legal channels and he had himself complained to police regarding an incident of black marketing. Malhotra referring to the Police's reply on bail and the judges' roster said, "The case is not being probed by Crime Branch's SED unit hence, can't go to the other court."

"It's shocking, Matrix was legally importing and selling, they have also approached the Delhi High Court," he submitted further.

The matter was then adjourned for a short while. As the matter resumed, Malhotra informed that both the courts have jurisdiction.

"Since morning they are playing hide and seek with the court," the court was informed by Malhotra.

In its reply, while opposing the bail plea, the Delhi Police has said that a total of 524 Oxygen Concentrators were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

"The present accused is the owner of the three restaurant premises from where considerable recovery of Oxygen Concentrators has been made," the reply read.

"Accused is involved in black marketing of Oxygen Concentrators during escalating COVID-19 pandemic at the time of acute shortage of the same," the reply said further.

The police also said that the complete sequence of procurement of recovered case property, its distribution and sale at exorbitant prices and the verification and tracking of procurement of recovered material, how it was imported is yet to be conducted.