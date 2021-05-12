Oxygen Hoarding Case: Court Comes Down Heavily On Police's Approach Of Booking Accused

Police's approach to book a person first and to look for the law, later on, can’t at all be appreciated, said a Delhi Court while granting bail to four employees of Matrix Cellular Services, who are booked for hoarding and black marketing of Oxygen Concentrators in the national capital.

The observation came in from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg as he went through the case diaries and FIR of the said case.

"...Such an approach on the part of police to book a person first and to look for the law, later on, can’t at all be appreciated particularly when it amounts to curtailment of the fundamental right of liberty of a citizen," the court said.

The court while granting bail to the four accused persons noted that the prima facie no case is made out against the accused persons under section 420 of the IPC.

"On a perusal of the aforesaid FIR, it is apparent that even if all the averments in the FIR are presumed to be gospel truth, still no prima facie case under section 420 IPC is made out against the accused at least from the contents of the FIR," the court said.

The court also pointed out various discrepancies in the case diaries presented by the police.

It further noted that the Investigating Officer has alleged the existence of a criminal conspiracy between all the accused including the co-accused Navneet Kalra, however, there is nothing on record to suggest that the said co-accused had any concern with Matrix except that he purchased 250 concentrators from Matrix.

After these findings, the court said that the IO is free to continue the investigation without being influenced by the aforesaid observations which only records the opinion of this court at this stage based on the material collected by the IO and produced before the court in the form of case diaries.

"However, it is expected from the IO that he shall carry out the investigation in an efficient manner without fear or favour in his quest for the truth. Nothing stops the IO from adding more charges in the present case as and when some evidence regarding the same comes before him during investigation and to take all steps as per law. including arrest, seeking remand, search and seizure so as to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion," the court said.

"I want to say no more at this stage except emphasizing once again that it is duty of the IO under the law to investigate the case dispassionately in a transparent and efficient manner," the judge said further.

The observations came in as the court granted bail to four employees of M/s Matrix Cellular (International) Ltd CEO Gaurav Khanna, company's Vice President Gaurav Suri, Business Development Executive Vikrant and Satish Sethi, who is the Deputy General Manager of the said company.

The bail was granted with a direction to furnish a personal bail of Rs 50,000 each. The court has also asked them not to influence the witness or tamper with the evidence. The court has also directed them to join the probe as and when required by the IO.