Oxygen Hoarding Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Navneet Kalra's Pre-arrest Bail

A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the pre-arrest bail filed by Navneet Kalra in the Khan Market Oxygen Hoarding and black marketing case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sandeep Garg after hearing the arguments at length has now reserved its order on the application filed by Kalra through his counsel Advocate Vineet Malhotra.

The court will now pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail application tomorrow i.e. Thursday.

While the matter was being heard, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa representing Kalra told the court that proper process was followed while importing the concentrators.

"GST was paid and customs also have knowledge of all these transactions. All transactions are through banking channels," Pahwa argued.

He argued, "We are helping people by importing these goods. Concentrators are not cosmetics, it is used when someone is medically unfit and dying."

The senior advocate submitted before the court that no offence is made out against his client. "Essential Commodities Act is totally out of this FIR...Other sections are bailable. The only non-bailable offence is 420 IPC and the same is not made out," he said.

Pahwa also pointed out the complaint filed by Kalra regarding the black marketing of concentrators by some other people prior to his arrest.

He further went on to say, "It was a task undertaken for the purpose of helping people. I'm not asking for quashing, I am just saying custodial interrogation is not required."

Pahwa said that goods were properly imported, and no complaint was made by anyone.

Opposing the arguments made by Pahwa, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that the people were fighting with their lives on deathbeds and were in need of oxygen.

"At such a time they trusted this man. An application has been used and this is some sort of inducement....they cheated people at large," Srivastava said.

"Prior to the lodging of FIR, it was floated that oxygen Concentrators are available. Price quoted is Rs 27,999 and they have used the word Premium which means it's of good quality," he added.

Srivastava further submitted that this is a kind of white-collar crime. "He should not be given anticipatory or regular bail. In this case also, crores of rupees they have already made."

"You have put persons to wrongful loss. We don't just have rights but duties also. Till date he (Kalra) has not provided anything. He has gone away with his whole family," he said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa intervened and said, If a fair opportunity is provided, my client can join the investigation in two hours with his cell phone."

On Pahwa's statement, Srivastava responded, "It means he is a person who is influential and is hiding somewhere."

Public Prosecutor also shared lab report of the seized concentrators and told the court that concentrators seized from Kalra's premises had a working capacity of 20%.

Concluding his arguments, Pahwa said, "As far as I am concerned, they want to arrest. This is a mala fide arrest. I was framed ultimately. Protect me today and see my conduct."