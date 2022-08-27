Paazee Forex Scam: Coimbatore Court Sentences 2 Pvt Firms Directors To 27 Years In Jail

In a rarest of convictions, the Trial Court in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore sentenced two directors of Paazee Marketing Company to 27 years in prison on Friday. Directors K Mohanraj and Kamalavalli have been slapped a fine amounting to Rs 171.74 crore in a case related to cheating public depositors to the tune of Rs 870.1 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 15 June 2011 on the orders of the Madras High Court against both directors of the company. The CBI in its statement said Paazee Marketing Company which is based in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district and is run by Mohanraj floated various schemes involving other private companies between July 2008 and September 2009 and cheated various depositors to the tune of Rs 870.1 crore by collecting deposits from them on the false promise of high returns.

Later after the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused on 7 October 2011. The trial court found the two accused and the three companies- Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited, Paazee Trading Inc., and Paazee Marketing Company guilty of cheating public depositors.

The CBI in a statement further said that the Madras Trial Court has sentenced K Mohanraj and Kamalavalli, both directors of private firms to undergo 27 years of rigorous imprisonment, consecutively for all sections, with a fine of Rs 42.76 crore each and imposed a fine of Rs 28.74 crore each on three private firms, namely, Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited, Paazee Trading Inc. and Paazee Marketing Company.

Directors fraudulently mobilised deposits and investments through the website

A senior spokesperson for the CBI informed that the case was related to cheating public depositors with an amount of Rs 870.1 crore approximately. The official also said that the total fine imposed amounts to Rs 171.74 crore.

During the investigation, the CBI found that the accused in the case fraudulently mobilized deposits and investments through the website paazeemarketing.com by promising depositors that the funds would be used in the Forex Trading business.

The accused further promised that a huge dividend or interest would be paid in a very short duration on the deposits collected. They issued post-dated cheques drawn from various banks where accounts were opened under the names of the three firms i.e. Paazee Forex Trading India Pvt. Ltd, Paazee Trading Inc., and Paazee Marketing Co.