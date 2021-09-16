Pak-backed Terrorists Planning Major Blasts In India Held, Plan Linked To Dawood

In a major development, Republic Media Network has accessed details of a foiled Pakistani terror plot. According to details, the terrorists nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received special training in Pakistan. The terrorists, who have also been linked with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim, were arrested by the UP ATS after they received information from central agencies and Special Cell of Delhi Police regarding multiple blasts being planned by terror suspects and explosives being stored at various locations.

According to the latest information on the terror suspects, Osama a.k.a Sami and Zeeshan Qamar were given training in Pakistan. According to available information, the terrorists were given training for bridge blast, railway track blast, and large gathering area blast in Pakistan. Moreover, it has also been revealed that the terrorists travelled to Pakistan using a boat from Oman. They had made their way into Pakistan without procuring any stamping to avoid proof that they ever visited the country.

READ | Exclusive details of Pakistan terror plot accessed; links with ISI module exposed

Around 1.5 kg of RDX was found with the terrorists suggesting that they were planning a large gathering area blast. The terrorists continue to be interrogated by the Information Bureau for more information on the plan. According to the details extracted, the two terrorists, trained in Pakistan, seems to be the key part of the plan and had received advanced training to execute bomb blasts.

READ | Pakistan ISI & Dawood's brother Anees plotted terror blasts during festivals: Delhi Police

Pak-Dawood terror plot revealed

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module, various pieces of evidence have emerged proving that the Imran Khan-led country, with the help of the terrorists and mafia, was planning a re-run of the 26/11 attack that took place in Mumbai. The arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists stopped the plan from developing any further. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Ramleela. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with underworld operatives to execute the terror plan.

READ | Pak ISI-Dawood terror plot: UP ADG says terrorists' IED could have caused countless deaths

Of the six arrests, one was nabbed from Kota, two were arrested in Delhi and three from Uttar Pradesh with the help of UP ATS. The names of the arrested include Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, Osama a.k.a Sami, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar, Mohd Amir Javed and Moolchand a.k.a Saaju and Lala.

Earlier, Republic Media Network accessed exclusive details of the Pakistan terror plot. According to the Delhi Police, one of the arrested terrorists, Jaan Mohammad Sheikh alias 'Sameer', was given the task of carrying out the transportation in India. He was in charge of bringing the explosives from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

(Image: AP/Republic World/PTI)