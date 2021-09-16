Pak-Dawood Terror Plot: Delhi Police To Issue Lookout Notice For Uncle Of Arrested Suspect

The Delhi Police special cell has foiled another important link to the Pak-based terror module that was busted recently where the involvement of a family member of an arrested terrorist has been established. The Special Cell of Delhi has decided to issue a Lookout Circular (LOC) to nab Humaid-ur-Rehman who is the uncle of- Osama Saifi- arrested with five others on September 15. The role of Humaid was to assist suspected terrorists by hiding and storing ammunition in Uttar Pradesh's Praygraj.

As per the Special Cell sources, it has also been alleged that Saifi's father was involved in the terror module. Meanwhile, another arrested suspect- Zeeshan Qamar has reportedly informed police that Humaid radicalised him and sent to Pakistan for training. More details are awaited on the matter as fast-paced developments are taking place in the investigation. Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested three more terror suspects after a tip-off from the central agencies. A live bomb was additionally recovered from the Prayagraj district of the state with explosives and firearms, apart from a live IED, in the multi-state operation.

Pak-Dawood terror plot

The terror attacks were been planned in 3 cities, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother- Anees Ibrahim. Two arrested terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot. They had been tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing IEDs for the blast, police have revealed.

UP ATS who was also coordinating with Delhi Police in the investigation revealed that a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered during a raid, which could have caused huge casualties. According to the ADG, those arrested were highly radicalised and had dangerous plans of attack.

Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur earlier had informed that there were two components of the operation - one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border.