Pak-ISI Terror Plot Busted: Family Of Underworld Operative Questioned In Mumbai's Dharavi

Hours after six Pakistan ISI-linked terrorists who were part of a major terror module were arrested on Tuesday, the Mumbai police interrogated the family members of underworld operative Jaan Mohammed Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya.

Mumbai's Dharavi police recorded the statements of Sameer's wife and daughters before taking them to the police station. A close associate of Anees Ibrahim, Sameer was tasked by Pak-based persons connected with underworld operatives, to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities in India.

Pakistan's ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees coordinated the terror plot to target multiple cities in India during the upcoming festive season. The terrorists' motive was to conduct targeted killings and blasts in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in the country.

Averting the major terror plot, the Delhi Police Special Cell in coordination with two other state police departments busted arrested the six accused including two Pakistani-trained terrorists on Tuesday.

The names of those arrested are Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, Osama a.k.a Sami, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar, Mohd Amir Javed, Moolchand who also goes by the name 'Saaju' and Lala.

Pakistan-trained terrorists held by Delhi police

Of the total six arrested individuals, two terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan. The Delhi Police Special Cell informed that they traveled to Muscat via air and then to Gwadar Port in Pakistan via sea. They were trained for 15 days in Pakistan to operate firearms and making explosives after which they returned to India via the same route.

Upon their return to India, they were tasked with conducting the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing the IEDs.

The Special cell also recovered explosives and firearms, apart from a live IED, in a multi-state operation. The live bomb was recovered from the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the terror plot to conduct multiple blasts in major cities of India was funded by Dawood's gang. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border. The Delhi Police Special Cell will produce the arrested suspects on Wednesday.