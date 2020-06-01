Pakistan Diplomats Espionage Case: Pak Stooge's Spy Video Accessed; Probe Underway

A Pakistan High Commission official, Abid Hussain Abid, has been caught on camera meeting his informant in a restaurant in New Delhi. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Abid can be seen interacting with the informant. This comes a day after Pakistan High Commission dubbed this action of the Indian investigative agencies as a “violation of the Vienna Convention”. A resident of Sheikhpura in Pakistan, 42-year-old Abid worked as a Visa assistant in the High Commission but on Sunday he was apprehended along with his colleague Mohd. Tahir Khan indulging in espionage activities.

Read: Pakistan High Commission Officials Apprehended For Espionage

According to top sources, the investigation does not end with the diplomats being sent back to Pakistan. In fact, a case under the Officials Secret Act has been filed. Investigation so far reveals that this is not the first time that Abid and Tahir had tried procuring sensitive documents of Indian Army. What is not known at this juncture is the nature of classified documents that were accessed by the Pakistani diplomats.

Delhi Police Special Cell is also probing as to who provided the fake Aadhar card to Abid and from where did he procure the Indian sim cards. Delhi Police Special Cell will also be probing as to how many informants did Abid have and whether at all they were successful in handing over any classified documents. Latest reports also suggest that the Delhi Police Special cell is going through the details of iPhone seized and the tapped conversation in the phone. A list of phone contacts and CDR is also being analysed right now.

Read: Pakistan Embassy Spies Booked Under Secrets Act; Delhi Cops To Probe Despite Their Return

On Sunday, when Abid and Tahir were caught red-handed, they tried faking their identity with the help of the Aadhar card they had in their possession. It was only after further interrogation that they revealed that were Pakistan High Commission officials.

Indian security agencies had received a specific input that Abid was “involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces.” The Indian agencies had the input that Abid and Tahir were planning to come to Gurdwara Road, Karol Bagh on Sunday to collect some classified secret documents. Indian security agencies have recovered one Aadhar card in the name of Nasir Gotam, one iPhone and Rs 15,000 cash from their possession. It is said that the Pakistan High Commission officials were under surveillance by Central Intelligence agencies since the last week of January.

Read: Communal Tension In Pak's Quetta City Over Mob Lynching Of Youth

Read: Pakistan's Terror Launchpad Destroyed; 13 Terrorists Killed In Indian Army’s Action