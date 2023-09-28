Pakistan Had Hand In Jammu & Kashmir's Kokernag Attack, Pak-based LeT Claims Involvement

The confession of the Lashkar Commander about the involvement of Pakistan-based terror-outfit in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Kokernag attack on the Indian security forces has once again exposed Pakistan’s hand in sponsoring terrorism against India. The Lashkar commander admitted that the attack on the security forces in J&K’s Kokernag area was their Guerrilla attack to avenge the killing of one of members of their terror camp. The terrorist has also threatened to continue more such attacks in future.

Notably, Lashkar-e-Taiba also known as Lashkar, is a Pakistan-based Islamic and militant organisation, which are involved in several terror acts in India, especially in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a high casualty operation earlier in J&K’s Kokernag area located in Anantnag district between the Indian security forces and the terrorists, three security force officials including a Colonel and a Major of the Army and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were martyred. During the gunfight that reportedly started on September 12th, Colonel Manpreeet Singh, Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak from the same unit and DySP Humayun Muzammil Bhat sustained severe injuries, who later succumbed to their injuries. Later, two more defence personnel were reportedly killed in the attack.

Lashkar commander threatens more attacks

After the incident, the security forces launched a massive combing operation in the area to hunt down the terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the attack. During the operation, two terrorists also got killed, as per reports.

Now, after around two weeks of the incident, a Pakistan-based Lashkar Commander has admitted involvement in the attack. Lashkar Commander, whose code has been identified as Abu Hamza, has claimed the attack on the Indian security forces in Kokernag. Hamza clearly stated that the attack on the security forces of India was to take revenge for the killing of one of their Mujahids (terrorist) of their terror-outfit.

Reports suggest that the funeral of Lashkar terrorist Shakil Janbaaz killed in J&K’s Reasi district encounter was held in Kotli district of PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). Lashkar Commander Abu Hamza (Code Name) was seen guarded by trained SSG Commandos during funeral in the Panag area of Kotli district.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Lashkar Commander Hamza said, “I had told that we will take revenge. You killed us in Mosque but we killed you in battle field. You killed our unarmed Mujahid, and we killed your three top officers.”

He even threatened to continue more attacks on the security forces in the future. He said, “We will continue to kill you on the battlefield, if you dare to attack us. Two of our Mujahideens were there and they brought down officers in Guerrilla war.”

He even mentioned the names of the three officials of the Indian security forces, who were martyred during the terrorist attack. Apart from this, in his threat message, Hamza addressed PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.