Pakistan Illegally Detains 4 Indians Convicted By Military; Immediate Repatriation Sought

Pakistan's policy of illegally incarcerating people without due legal recourse once again came to the fore on Wednesday when the Indian High Commission in Islamabad filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court. The petition seeks the immediate repatriation of 4 Indian nationals who were convicted by the military courts in Pakistan for allegedly violating Section 54 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1954, and provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. As per the writ petition, Birju Dung, Vigyan Kumar, Satish Bhog and Sonu Singh had not been released from prison despite already completing their sentence. The Indian High Commission stressed that they did not commit any offence, terming the entire proceedings as an "abuse" of the process of law.

Citing various articles of Pakistan's Constitution, the Indian High Commission lamented that the condemned prisoners had been deprived of legitimate rights accrued under the law and were not allowed to meet their lawyers. Moreover, it revealed that Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior had given "irrelevant, extraneous, unconvincing and unsound" reasons for overruling the request to release the ex-convicts from prison. Arguing that there was no legal reason for the ex-convicts to be kept behind the bars, the Indian High Commission pointed out that they deserved to be reunited with their families. It has authorized Barrister Malik Shahnawaz Noon and Shazia Kiyani to appear in the Islamabad HC versus the Pakistan government.

Here is the prayer:

The instant writ petition may be kindly issued while declaring: a. That the custody of the condemned prisoners with the respondents after completion of their sentences is illegal, unlawful, unprecedented, result of colorable exercise of authority based on malafide, abuse of process of law amounts to illegal detention, in utter violation of the rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. b. It is further prayed that the condemned prisoners may be very amiably set at liberty and the direction may very kindly be issued to make the arrangements of their travel to their homeland through appropriate mode recognized under the law. Any other relief, which the Honourable court may deem fit and proper, may also be awarded.

