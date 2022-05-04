On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed documents that lay bare Pakistan's new mechanism to communicate with terrorists who illegally enter Jammu and Kashmir. They reveal that two new mobile towers have been installed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which cover the entire range of the Union Territory. Moreover, the documents mention that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has designed the Y-SMS App to facilitate communication with terrorists. The App which is reportedly being operated by a tower that sends a signal to the terrorist's mobile that doesn't have any SIM cards.

Correspondence can be made up to 60 characters after a code is authenticated from both sides, the documents show. This App was first spotted by agencies in 2010 when terrorist networks were busted. In the scenario that the Y-SMS App fails due to signal unavailability, the terrorists operate the Conion App by using the mobile phone of any passer-by. Also, the custom servers of this App are on VPNs. As tracking is impossible as VPN of multiple countries is used, it helps terrorists for local-level communication in J&K. the documents indicate that terrorists have been instructed to contact their commanders on specific user IDs.

'Start showing strength in PoK'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this, PoK activist Rajiv Chunni opined, "We should not forget one thing- militancy in India has emanated from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. There are terror camps there where terrorists are trained. They are launching pads. The way in which towers have been erected there is the limit. With such activities taking place in an occupied territory, it is the right time to take back that territory and finish terror camps, launching pads and mobile powers. Only then peace can prevail here. Otherwise, Pakistan keeps misusing the occupied territory".