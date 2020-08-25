Pakistan Link To Pulwama EXPOSED: NIA Recovers Pak Identity Card Of Key Accused

The chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Jammu court on Tuesday has exposed a clear link between Pakistan and the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The agency has recovered a Pakistan National Identity Card from one of the 19 terrorists named in the chargesheet, Muhammad Umar Farooq, who has been killed by security forces. The Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is an identity card issued by the Pakistan government and is available to any citizen that is 18 years. It is an equivalent India's Aadhar Card.

As per the chargesheet accessed by Republic TV, Farooq was trained in explosives in Afghanistan in 2016-17 after which he infiltrated into India through the international border at the Jammu-Samba sector in April 2018. He had taken over charge as a Jaish-e-Mohammad commander before the Pulwama attack. Another accused, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, 25, a resident of Budgam, facilitated Farooq's movement in the region. Farooq, along with others, had assembled the IED used in the terror attack.

NIA chargesheet

The NIA has filed a 13,500-page charge sheet naming several Pakistani nationals, including key conspirator Masood Azhar Alvi, as accused in the case. Others named in the charge sheet include Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir.

According to NIA, the terror attack was a plot hatched by the Jaish, with assistance from Islamabad, to project the attack as the handiwork of terrorists operating in Kashmir.

Out of the 19 names in the charge sheet, seven are said to be in NIA's custody, another seven are said to have been encountered by the forces, and five are said to be in Pakistan. The seven JeM operatives under NIA's custody include Mohammad Abbas Rather, Tariq Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Waiz-ul-Islam, Insha Jan, and Bilal Ahmed Kuchey.

On July 5, the NIA made the 7th arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case. The arrested individual – Bilal Ahmed Kuchey – who runs a sawmill has been accused of harbouring and extending support to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists involved in the attack. Kuchey introduced the terrorists to other Over Ground Workers who provided them safe houses during the planning of the attack.

Pulwama terror attack

At around 3 pm on February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel. As per reports, around 80 kg of explosives were used for the attack.

According to NIA sources, Pakistan used Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident who rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, as a suicide bomber to project the attack as a result of a home-grown militancy against “India’s occupation of Kashmir”. Around 12 days after the terror attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets had bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a retaliation to the cowardly attack.

