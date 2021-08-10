Pakistan Making Regular Attempts To Push In Terrorists: J&K Police Chief

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, Dilbag Singh has said that regular attempts are being made by Pakistan to push terrorists into Indian Territory in Jammu as well as in Kashmir. After the initial lull on LoC and IB, things have started to get hot in Jammu and Kashmir as Independence Day approaches.

“3-4 groups of terrorists have entered Indian side; some terrorists of first two groups neutralized; this group, two terrorists have been killed and two more are being looked into. Possibility of one more group, it might be here or crossed over to Shopian,” Singh said.

He also said, “Launching pads in Pakistan are intact; 250-300 terrorists are in those camps are getting training and ready to be launched. After the ceasefire agreement, there was no infiltration and firing for some time but unfortunately, infiltration has started once again from different launchpads. In Rajouri Poonch, this is the third encounter in the area and they are new groups. Reports suggest that such activities are underway. In Kashmir, a new group entered in Bandipora and got killed. They entered from Macchchil and Gurez and were launched from Kail, Pakistan. Nefarious design of Pakistan is going on, border grid in place. One terrorist killed is from Shopian, other one is likely to be Pakistani. Mostly half local, half Pakistan terrorist in new launchings from across the border”.

On terror funding and oxygen network of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, DGP said that action is being taken against those who raise heads. “OGW network has been crushed in this area and we are trying to end terror funding in J&K. NIA raided 56 places of those who were keeping terrorism alive. Strict action will be taken against those involved. Some money from Jamaat E Islami from their accounts seized,” he said.

DGP said that Gazwat Force (Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force) was raised to disturb communal harmony but now has been decimated, its terrorist from Saudi Arabia has been arrested. “Some targets of terrorists for which IEDs also reached have been foiled. Drone threat is being tackled by joint forces; they will continue with conspiracy but will foil them,” he said.