Pakistan Plans To Use Gangster-Khalistan Plot For 'Hybrid Module' In Punjab, Say Sources

Pakistan is now using its new nefarious plot to destabilise the peace in India. According to the sources, Pakistan is trying to use gangsters in Punjab to destabilise India by planning to create a "Hybrid module" of gangsters in the state.

As per the sources, Pakistan is planning to create a hybrid module on the lines of Kashmir wherein the hybrid terrorists are used to carry out targeted killings, supplying arms and ammunition to other terrorists in the region. For this new hybrid module for Punjab, Pakistan has been using the network of Khalistani terrorists including Harvinder Singh Rinda, Wadhwa Singh, Lakhbir Rode, Ranjit Neeta, Paramjit Panjwar, and Gajinder Singh, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that Harvinder Singh Rinda was reported dead while allegedly being treated for a kidney ailment in Pakistan's Lahore last week.

The ISI is now using all these Khalistani terrorists based in Pakistan to create the hybrid module in Punjab, the sources told Republic. Adding further, they said that Pakistan's plan is to use these gangsters on an assignment basis in Punjab to destabilise India.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last few months, Pakistan has increased drone droppings which include weapons, drugs and cash, in the border areas in Punjab. In addition to this, gangster activities in Punjab have also gone up in the past few months, affecting the law and order situation in the state. The involvement of gangsters in the Sidhu Moosewala case as well as the Khalistani links that have emerged in the Faridkot murder and in the murder of the Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar, showcase the growing gangster and Khalistani activities in the state.