Pakistan-returned Man Plotting Terror Attacks In India Arrested By Meerut STF

The Meerut team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man named Kaleem Ahmad (36) from UP’s Shamli district. Ahmad was allegedly involved in planning and executing terror activities with the aid of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, the police stated.

The suspect had allegedly been in touch with ISI handlers since his return from Pakistan five days ago. He intended to gather a group to engage in terrorist activities in India. According to authorities, the suspect confessed that his ISI handlers had promised to supply him with weapons and ammunition for this purpose.

When pressed further, the terror suspect claimed that he had travelled to Pakistan to visit his family but was unable to provide their names and addresses, police said. According to the officials, he allegedly travelled to Pakistan at the behest of ISI handlers.

The UP Police officials, speaking on the matter stated, “There is a young man named Kaleem. Recently he and his family had come out of jail in Pakistan and the intelligence agencies and STF were following up on him... A case has now been registered against him by STF in a joint operation,”

“The two phones that have been recovered from Kalim, in which his brother Tehseen's chats are from some mobile numbers which were activated from Kalim's mobile and are currently active on a Pakistan-based IP address. As per the information gleaned from chats, it was involved in conspiratorial activities and some objectionable material has also been recovered which have been sent for checking, an official added.

The official further stated that charges are also pressed under relevant sections against Kaleem’s brother Tehseen, another person who is a resident of Saharanpur, Yusuf Shamsid, a person from whom the duo reportedly procured SIM cards.