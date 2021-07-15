Pakistan Spy Held Under Official Secrets Act, Army's Confidential Documents And Map Seized

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a spy from Pokhran in Rajasthan under the Official Secrets Act. The spy was booked for passing on sensitive information from the Indian Army to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The 34-year-old accused has been living in Jaisalmer for a few years now.

The accused, Habibur Rahman has now been charged with Official Secrets Act for spying on the army. Rahman had been working as a vegetable supplier on a contract basis in Jaisalmer for the last few years. According to the police, Rahman worked for the ISI and had also been in Pakistan for some time. The officials have now seized confidential Army documents and a map of the Army area from him.

The accused has claimed that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra. According to officials, Rahman was supposed to hand over documents to one Kamal. Following his arrest, a few other persons have also been detained by the Crime Branch. The accused is now being questioned for any further details. The spy case investigation is underway.

Chinese intruder nabbed at Bangladesh border

Earlier in June, the Border Security Force (BSF) had nabbed a Chinese intruder attempting to enter India at the Bangladesh border. Han Junwe, the Chinese national, was picked up by the BSF South Bengal Frontier, who later revealed that Junwe is a wanted criminal. The BSF had said that many facts have indicated that he was working for the Chinese Intelligence Agency in India. According to the BSF statement, Junwe, upon thorough interrogation, revealed some shocking facts including him having taken 1300 Indian SIMs to China using fake documents from India.

According to the details handed, the smuggled SIMs were used to hack accounts and to do other kinds of financial frauds. This is believed to be done for raising money for unlawful acts. The BSF had also recovered 1 Apple Laptop, 2 iPhone Mobile, 1 Bangladeshi SIM, 1 Indian SIM, 2 Chinese SIM, 2 Pen Drive, 3 Battery, 2 small torch, 5 money transaction machines, 2 ATM/Master Cards, US Dollars, Bangladeshi Takas and Indian currency from the arrested intruder.

IMAGE: ANI/PTI