Pakistan Using Social Media For Terror Recruitment In Valley, Says Arrested Kashmiri Youth

The arrest of a terrorist from south Kashmir today has brought forth chilling details of how the terror handlers from Pakistan are using social media platforms to brainwash the Kashmiri youth, sometimes even to the extent that the youth get ready to become suicide bombers.

Sahil Nazir, 19, from Drangabal Pampore got in touch with a terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed (who intends to do terror act and then the claim shall be made on behalf of a new terrorist outfit Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind) from Pakistan on Telegram (social media channel) some 6 months back. He made startling revelations while talking to Republic TV.

“I joined Telegram last year where I got in touch with them (terror ranks). Khalid bin Walid (Pak terrorist) had opened a channel namely ‘Al Sakar Media’ on Telegram. I joined the channel and shared my details and then he (Khalid) started talking to me. I was in touch with him through audio call and chatting, however, have never seen him,” Sahil told Republic TV. READ | Abdullah’s petition challenging ED to come up for hearing in JK High court on Monday

He disclosed that after a few months of indoctrination, he was handed over a hand grenade in one of the hospitals in South Kashmir that he had to hurl at SOG Camp, Pampore, which he did on 25th January. The grenade was arranged by Khalid through some local contact.

“After I was able to do the task (to hurl grenade) successfully, Khalid asked me to arrange one vehicle to carry Fidayeen attack in Pampore. Khalid told me that once the car was arranged, he will send a person who will fix explosives in it and I just have to sit in the car and ramp explosive-laden vehicle in Pampore-Khrew area to target security forces, for which I agreed to him,” he told Republic TV thus conveying that he was ready to be a suicide bomber.

He started looking for cars on social media as many people do post their ‘car selling’ advertisements. Somehow, he managed to get in touch with the vehicle owner from Sonwar area of Srinagar. He bought the vehicle for Rs 45,000 as Khalid bin Walid had already arranged Rs, 70,000 for its purchase.

“Khalid asked me to see a guy near the footbridge in Srinagar who later handed over the money (Rs 70000) to me. The money was handed over only after I disclosed the code viz ‘Sardi Bohut Hai’. This code was shared with me by Khalid,” said Sahil. He further revealed: “With this money I bought the vehicle and now I was left with Rs. 25000. Few days later, Khalid contacted me again and asked to give the remaining Rs 15000 to another guy who would be waiting for me at Pantha Chowk (outskirts of Srinagar). Next day I went there and saw a person (fully covered) waiting for me, I gave him Rs 15000 as told.”

Sahil was now waiting to join the terror group formally as Khalid had promised him recruitment by March following which he was to carry the fidayeen attack. However, before that, JK Police succeeded in arresting him.

“I am regretting, didn’t realize then what I was doing or what path I had chosen for myself but now I want to live and serve my family. I want to do something better in my life. Pakistan is just playing dirty game for its own benefit,” Sahil told Republic TV.

Pertinently, Awantipora Police have recovered 08 electronic detonators, explosive wire and a Chinese hand grenade, from his possession.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar, has appreciated the role of Awantipora police for generating such actionable inputs and successful operations along with security forces.