Pakistani Boat With 40 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crore Seized Off Gujarat Coast; 6 Arrested

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday morning.

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani fishing boat was apprehended six miles inside Indian waters. Officials further said, “Two fast attack boats of ICG caught Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off Jakhau coast in Gujarat.”

According to PTI, six Pakistani crew members of the boat have also been apprehended and they are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

“The heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Based on a specific tip-off, we intercepted the boat which left from Pakistan, and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin,” an Indian Coast Guard official told PTI.

Image: PTI