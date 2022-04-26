Palakkad RSS Worker's Murder: CCTV Footage Reveals Red Car, Bikes Used For Surveillance

Republic has accessed CCTV footage of the suspects in the murder of RSS worker A Sreenivasan surveilling the BJP office in the district just minutes before committing the crime. The group is seen travelling in three two-wheelers and a red swift car ahead of it. Police confirmed that the weapon used in the murder was being carried in the red car bearing number plate KL55D4700 which belongs to a native of Pattambi.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have conducted extensive inspections in the Pattambi region in Palakkad as well.

Earlier, CCTV footage of suspects passing by the market was also accessed which shows them passing by in the same three bikes at around 12.46 PM. But the red car is missing in this footage. It is suspected that the weapons were probably taken out of the car between 12.37 and 12.45.

Sreenivasan was murdered around 1.10 PM.

Several SDPI offices raided in Palakkad

Meanwhile, the probe team of the Sreenivasan murder case has raided SDPI District Committee Office in Palakkad. The police led by Palakkad DySP PC Haridas conducted an inspection at the office on Matakovil Street at 6 pm.

Police said the SDPI and Popular Front offices were being searched as the culprits in the Srinivasan murder case were yet to be nabbed.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Cell DySP Anil Kumar raided several SDPI-Popular Front offices in Trithala, Nangattiri, Chalippuram, Amayur, Sankaramangalam, Kodalur and Karakkad, and Parappuram. Searches were also done at the homes of the SDPI workers and at their training centre.

10 days after committing the crime the police have still not been able to confirm the custody of the main accused directly involved in the murder of the RSS worker. However, sources within the police confirm one of the prime accused is in custody but details will be revealed only after questioning. Srinivasan was killed on April 16 in Melamuri, inside his auto shop by a group of six men in three two-wheelers. According to police, three of them entered the shop and hacked Srinivasan to death, and fled.

RSS Leader hacked to death in Kerala

On April 16, a second political murder was reported in Kerala's Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang. This seemed like an alleged rivalry between RSS and SDPI, as the incident happened just a day after the murder of SDPI worker Subair in Elapully of Palakkad.

The police said that SK Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked at his motorbike shop in Melamuri by a six-member gang.

(Image: RepublicWorld)