Palghar Lynching Case Lawyer Dies In Car Accident; BJP & VHP Renew Demand For CBI Probe

On Wednesday morning, advocate Digvijay Trivedi who was a part of the legal team representing the deceased ascetics in the Palghar mob lynching case passed away in a car accident. He was travelling with a female colleague to the Dahanu court. At around 10.30 am on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway, Trivedi was killed on the spot when his car turned turtle. On the other hand, his colleague is in a critical condition in the Kasa government hospital. The Kasa Police have registered an accidental death report. Trivedi was the chief of the legal cell of the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has again demanded a CBI probe into the Palghar case.

Late Digvijay Trivedi and Co-Counsel Preeti Trivedi were travelling in a four wheeler being driven by him on NH 48. Prima facie he unfortunately lost control of the vehicle and they met with an accident. Preeti Trivedi is injured seriously & has been hospitalised. https://t.co/mqDnHc3czr — Palghar Police (@Palghar_Police) May 14, 2020

'It could be a premeditated murder'

Reacting to this development, BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini told Republic TV that the probe in the Palghar case was a "big sham". She alleged that the death of Trivedi could be 'premeditated murder'. Highlighting that the mystery in the case had deepened, Shalini reiterated the demand to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Shweta Shalini remarked, "We have been asking the state government to hand over the case to the CBI. The entire case the way it has been going is a big sham. There have been a lot of shoddy corners. And now with this accident happening, it could be a premeditated murder, it could be anything. The mystery is getting more and more deepened. This case is a high-profile case. We need to hand it over to the CBI, almost immediately."

Palghar mob lynching case

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries.

However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This has come in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. So far, at least 120 people have been arrested while 35 police personnel of the Kasa Police Station have been transferred. Furthermore, Palghar Superintendent of Police Kunal Singh was sent on compulsory leave.

