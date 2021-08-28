Palghar Lynching: Court Orders Clubbing Of 2 FIRs To 'avoid Wastage Of Time & Resources'

A special court in Mumbai has ordered the clubbing of two FIRs registered in connection with the lynching of three people, including two sadhus, in Maharashtra's Palghar district in April 2020. Additional sessions judge Rajesh Gupta ordered to club the two FIRs on August 12 "to avoid wastage of time and resources and to avoid multiplicity of litigations." A copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai. The brutal attack took place amid rumours that kidnappers were roaming in the area during the lockdown.

The judge noted that two offences were registered for the same crime under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Destruction of Public Property Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

'Erroneous registration of FIRs'

In his submission, special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde submitted that at the time of filing the FIR, the victims were already dead, and therefore section 307 (Attempt to murder) was erroneously registered without verifying facts. Investigation in the crime is completed and two charge sheets have been filed for both the FIRs.

Advocate Amrut Adhikari, appearing for the accused, submitted 'there cannot be a joint trial but another charge sheet filed can be treated as a supplementary charge sheet.'

“It is apposite to note by the time, as submitted by special PP, the crime No.76/2020 which was registered under section 307, the three persons were already dead. Undisputedly crime no 76 and 77 arises out of the one and the same transaction. The crime no.76 of 2020 relates to an offense punishable under section 307 of the IPC. In fact, it ought not to have been registered without verifying the fact of incidence. It further appears witnesses in both the cases are common as so the accused persons are the same. The document and material relied on the prosecution are also not different," the order said.

A total of 226 accused are being arraigned for the lynching.

