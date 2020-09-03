Palghar Lynching: Late Sadhu's Mother Speaks To Republic TV; Demands CBI Investigation

Nearly four months post the horrifying night of April 16, where two sadhus along with their driver were brutally lynched in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the family of the victims still awaits justice.

Taking on the fight for justice, the mother of late Sadhu Sushil Giri Maharaj spoke to the Republic TV on Thursday saying that she had written a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting a CBI probe in the matter. Manraji Devi expressed her mistrust in the Maharashtra administration talking about how no one had come to the aid of her son who was brutally killed by a mob of 200 in front of the police personnel.

"We don't have faith in the Maharashtra administration. They had watched silently as my son was being killed. I just want a CBI investigation," said Manraji Devi.

Palghar mob lynching case

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka claiming that the sadhus were "child kidnappers".

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. So far, at least 120 people have been arrested while 35 police personnel of the Kasa Police Station have been transferred. Furthermore, Palghar Superintendent of Police Kunal Singh was sent on compulsory leave. A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to CBI, while two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court - one seeking the case to be transferred to NIA and one to the CBI.

