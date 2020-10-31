Palghar Lynching: Sadhu's Mother Demands CBI Probe, Alleges 'police Inaction'

As the Supreme Court hears a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Palghar lynching case, the mother of deceased Sadhu Sushil Giri Maharaj once again reiterated her demand for a CBI probe.

"In Palghar where my son was going, the police officers standing there got him thrashed and if they wanted my son wouldnt have been beaten up and while he was getting thrashed, people were standing there recording videos of him. I had asked for a CBI probe. If the CBI probes the case then it is good," said the Sadhu's mother.

Maharashtra Govt opposes CBI probe

The SC plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the case has been opposed by the Maharashtra government. In a recent affidavit filed by the Maharashtra government on October 6, the state said, "Two crimes have been registered. One against the mob under murder and 126 persons have been charge-sheeted. The second one is against 18 police officers who were at the scene. They have been punished with compulsory retirement and/or other disciplinary actions."

While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period, said Maharashtra police urging the bench to dismiss the plea.

Palghar mob lynching case

The horrific incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka who claimed that the sadhus were "child kidnappers".

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. However, recent videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

