Palghar Lynching: Victim's Kin Writes To Maha CM Demanding CBI Probe, Dissatisfied By CID

Demanding a CBI probe in the Palghar mob lynching case, a relative of one of the deceased has written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. The kin of the deceased has mentioned that the ongoing probe by Maharashtra CID is not satisfactory and that there is a need for CBI investigation for justice to prevail. So far, the Maharashtra CID has filed three chargesheets in the case and transferred 35 police constables related.

Criticising the Uddhav Thackeray led administration for turning a blindeye to the lynching incident, BJP leader Ram Kadam echoed the appeal for a CBI probe in the matter. Kadam alleged that the state government has been careless and has been trying to save certain people.

"In the Palghar lynching episode, Maharashtra government has been careless and has also tried to save certain people. The people of the state are demanding that the government should hand over the case to CBI. Why are they not transferring the case? Once again victim’s family is requesting to transfer the case to CBI. The state government will have to answer why are they not listening to the people," the BJP leader told Republic Media Network.

Palghar mob lynching incident

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly suspecting the victims to be theives. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 156 people under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended and 35 police personnel transferred.

While the police were initially probing into the case, the state Home Ministry has transferred the case to the state CID. Moreover, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray has warned strict action against those giving communal angle to the issue, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has stated that all suspects belonged to the same religion of the victims - dismissing a communal angle to the assault. But due to apprehensions in the saint community, a plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to CBI, while two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court - one seeking the case to be transferred to NIA and one to the CBI.

