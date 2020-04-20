Palghar Mob Lynching: Two Police Personnel Suspended After Brutal Assault

Two police officers have been suspended on Monday, four days after the brutal mob lynching incident in Maharashtra's Palghar with sticks, the victims later succumbed to their injuries.

Accused arrested

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday stated that the culprits who attacked the two Sadhus and their driver, have been arrested. He added that police personnel arrested all culprits on April 17 itself, a day after the crime. Police have questioned 110, of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

The brutal incident

A mob of around 200 villagers flouting all lockdown norms lynched three people, including two Hindu monks, in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 17 while the policemen seemed overpowered; the scenes of which went viral on social media and drew widespread condemnation and political commentary.

Reportedly, the two monks and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Surat and were lynched late on Thursday night in the Jawahar area of Palghar on the suspicion of being thieves. The mob started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

