Car Rental Agency To Foreign Firm Under ED, IT Scanner; Panama Link Of Gehlot Aide Exposed

From a car rental agency to a Hong Kong company– the ambit of Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation is widening. A business associate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot has come under immense scrutiny of Central agencies with mounting evidence. On Monday, the Income Tax department carried out searches at premises of Ashok Gehlot’s close aide Rajeev Arora and Dharmender Rathore’s premises. Searches were carried out at 24 locations. ED, on the other hand, has been probing a Rs 96.7 crore foreign transaction from Mauritius that has been traced back to Ratan Kant Sharma, director of Triton Hotels.

Republic TV has learnt that a car rental agency Sun Light Car Rental Private Ltd connected to Vaibhav Gehlot has now come under the scanner. Interestingly, Ratan Kant Sharma has been director of this agency till 2012. The car rental agency deals with high-end premium cars for clients of a luxury hotel in Jaipur. “What is very interesting is that while the car rental agency has high-end vehicles like BMW, the share capital is just Rs.2 lakh,” said a source. According to agency sources, there is something amiss regarding this car rental agency and the links that have emerged.

The Panama link

Sunil Kothari of Om Metal whose premises were raided by the Income Tax department has been named in Panama papers. Sunil Kothari is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and has been under the scanner previously for certain irrigation project in Rajasthan. Now top sources have confirmed to Republic TV, that a Hong Kong-based company connected to Sunil Kothari is being investigated.

The Income Tax department has come across huge transactions linked to Sunil Kothari, Managing Director of Om Metals. IT in its possession has receipts of alleged dubious transactions. The department suspects that most of the dubious transactions took place in cash through Hawala transactions. IT is probing if these transactions were used for political purposes. Tax evasion by the firm and individuals is being probed by the department. This is linked to the transactions that took place since the Rajya Sabha elections took place.

