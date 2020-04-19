Panic At Delhi Mall As Woman Starts Coughing & Spitting Amid Covid; Strips When Confronted

A chaotic situation arose inside a mall at Outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area when a woman allegedly started coughing on things on purpose, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The woman also then scared people by removing her clothes in full public view when confronted. A senior police official confirmed the incident and said that the woman was taken to hospital and later handed over to her family.

READ | 12 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally goes up to 371

The family of the woman claimed that she is not keeping well and is mentally ill. A senior police official informed that they received a PCR call in this respect on Sunday morning. A team was sent to the spot and it was found that the woman was arguing with people at the mall and was also misbehaving with them. When the police team took her outside, she removed her shirt.

READ | COVID-19 cases in India soar past 14,000-mark, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit

An employee at the mall said on the condition of anonymity that she was spitting on things and when asked to stop, she started laughing.

"We were scared by her behavior. She kept on wandering and touching things, spitting and coughing. She also misbehaved with people and staff. Finally, we had to call PCR," said the employee who didn't want to be named.

The police, however, did not take her for her Coronavirus test and handed her to her family. No police case is filed as of now.

"Her family informed us that she was mentally ill. We handed her over to her family. We didn't lodge any FIR," said the senior police official.

When Republic TV contacted DCP of Outer Delhi inquiring about the incident he informed that "a PCR call was received at around 8 am, mentioning that a woman had come to the without wearing a mask and she was misbehaving.

On reaching there police found one mentally disturbed lady of around 40 years and meanwhile she started misbehaving. Her brother was called and the lady was sent to IHBAS, Shhadra, along with her brother. At present she is under treatment at IHBAS," said the DCP.

READ | Brazil: President Bolsonaro calls for borders to reopen amid coronavirus crisis