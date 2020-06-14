Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Order CBI Probe,' Says Pappu Yadav Alleging Conspiracy

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ‎Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, on Sunday claims that Rajput could not have committed suicide. He said that with the loss of the 34-year-old actor, Bihar had faced a major loss. Inspite of the Mumbai police confirming no foul play in its investigation thus far, Yadav claims 'deeper conspiracy' into Rajput's suicide.

"There should be a CBI probe at all costs. As much as I know Sushant ji, half of his family is from Purnia and other half is from Chautham. He was such a Karma yogi and that man had struggled from the bottom to make Bihar proud. My son, who is a Ranji player called me in shock saying 'How could this happen?'," he said.

He added, "I request the Indian government to look into the matter. There seems to be a deeper conspiracy. Sushant cannot commit suicide."

The ex-RJD MLA also met with Sushant Rajput's parents at his Patna residence. Condoling the loss of their son, he said, "His father has lost everything. He had a son after four daughters. His loss is a great loss for Bihar".

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence. He was discovered by his domestic help who informed the Mumbai police. The police have ruled out foul play and have ruled his death as suicide by hanging. Sources report that the reason for the actor's suicide is unknown as no suicide has been found yet.

After discovering some medical prescriptions at Rajput's residence, the police are taking statements of the domestic help, his doctor, and several other friends. The actor is said to have last called a friend last night. Currently, the body's autopsy is underway at Cooper Hospital in Bandra. Rajput's parents will reportedly leave for Mumbai soon and will take back the body to Patna for its last rites, as per sources.

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.



Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)