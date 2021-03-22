Param Bir Singh Alleges 'political Motive' Behind His Transfer In SC Plea; Echoes Fadnavis

As political mudslinging continues on Param Bir Singh's letter, the ex-Mumbai CP on Monday, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a stay in his transfer and a CBI probe into Anil Deshmukh's 'malpractices'. Countering Sharad Pawar's claims that the 'timeline of the Vaze-Deshmukh meeting doesn't add up', in his plea in the apex court, Singh has detailed how in Mid-February the meeting occured, was brought to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and seniors' notice in Mid-March and was transferred on March 17- three day after Sachin Vaze's arrest. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Param Bir Singh moves SC

Interestingly, in his plea, Singh has repeated ex-CM Fadnavis' allegations of a 'police transfer racket' allegedly enabled by Deshmukh. Highlighting how ex-Commissioner (Intelligence) Rashmi Shukla had sent a report alleging Deshmukh's malpractices in postings found on telephonic interception in August, as stated by Fadnavis in his press conference on Sunday. Moreover, the plea also alleges that Param Bir Singh's transfer was 'politically motivated' after he briefed CM and other leaders of Deshmukh's 'extortion claims'.

Here are some key points of the plea

Timeline of 'extortion' meet & letter:

Aug 2020 - Rashmi Shukla highlighted malpractices in postings by Anil Deshmukh

Mid- Feb 2021: Deshmukh meets Vaze, giving a target of Rs 100 crores/ month from 1750 Mumbai pubs

Mid-March: Param Bir Singh met CM, DY CM and other senior leaders, highlighting Deshmukh's malpractices

17 March: Param Bir Singh transfer

18 March: Deshmukh's 'Lokmat' interview claiming that transfer was due to 'lapses'

20 March: Param Bir Singh sends letter to CM alleging extortion, defamation case by Home Minister

22 March: Petition in SC for CBI probe into letter

Moreover, Singh also alleged other points in his plea:

CCTV camera from Deshmukh's residence may be tampered with if no CBI probe

After appointment as CP in February 2020, Singh was at the cusp of unearthing startling discoveries in high-profile cases

5 officers between Vaze & Param Bir Singh in rank while probing Antilia bomb scare

Singh's transfer was politically influenced by certain political parties aggrieved by the revelation of corrupt practices of Anil Deshmukh to seniors & CM Thackeray

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NCP Supremo has echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. BJP, on the other hand, has vowed to continue to protest till Home Minister resigns and a court-monitored probe or Central probe is initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.